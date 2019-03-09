Burgess Hill Town lose to Leatherhead while Hassocks beat Pagham

Burgess Hill Town suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Leatherhead in the Bostik League Premier Division.

Second half goals by Ibrahim Olutade, Shaun Okojie and Jack Skinner sealed the result, which leaves Hillians five points adrift at bottom of the table.

Haywards Heath Town were without a game on Saturday in the Bostik League South East Division because they were originally to face Thamesmead Town who have withdrawn from the league.

Hassocks gained a comfortable 4-0 victory againsy Pagham in the SCFL Premier Division with two early goals netted by Phil Johnson plus one each in the second half scored by Liam Benson and Will Broomfield.

