Burgess Hill Town must take 'winning mentality' into league after FA Trophy triumph

Burgess Hill Town celebrate their shootout win over Sevenoaks Town in the FA Trophy second qualifying round. Pictures by Chris Neal

The Hillians advanced to the third qualifying round with a penalty shootout win at home to Sevenoaks Town on Saturday.

With the score goalless at half-time, Harry Pollard inadvertently diverted into his own net to give Oaks the lead on 48 minutes.

But Hill levelled with 22 minutes to go. Max Miller sent a cross to the far post for Michael Uwuzu to nod home.

Hillians keeper Taylor Seymour saves in the shootout

The sides couldn’t be separated in 90 minutes so penalties were needed to find the winner.

Both teams netted their opening kicks. But Hill keeper Taylor Seymour kept out Hayden Skerry’s spot kick before Jaden Perez put the hosts in the driving seat.

Seymour then denied Danny Devine and Lewis Taylor slotted home to leave the Hillians on the brink.

Conrad Lee had to score, but the Oaks left-back thumped his penalty over the bar to see Hill advance.

Hill's Lewis Taylor on the ball against Sevenoaks

The Hillians will visit Canvey Island in the next round. Matches are due to take place on Saturday, October 30.

Lovett said: “Saturday’s FA Trophy win was a good, hard-fought win. It was great to build some confidence in the team and get that winning feeling.

“Sevenoaks are a good side and it was a very even game. We created a fair few chances that we needed to put away, but Taylor made a fantastic save at the end to keep us in it.

“It’s now nice to return to league action. We would like to take that winning mentality across these games.”

The Hillians travel to fourth-placed Ramsgate and third-from-bottom Whitehawk respectively next week in the Isthmian South East.

And Lovett was confident that basement side Hill will start picking up points.

Lovett added: “Saturday we have Ramsgate and Tuesday we play Whitehawk. Both will be very tough sides and we will have to be at our best.

“We are slowly getting the injuries back to fitness. We still have a couple that are nearly fit, but won’t be available for these games.