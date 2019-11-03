Burgess Hill Town name former Plymouth, Brentford and Crawley Town players as new first team manager

Burgess Hill Town have announced the appointment of Jay Lovett as First Team Manager.

Jay enjoyed an illustrious professional playing career at Plymouth, Brentford and Crawley Town, as well as a distinguished Non-League career with Met Police, Eastbourne Borough and Lewes. He joins us from South Park – where he enjoyed a successful period as Manager over the past year.

Chairman, Kevin Newell said: “Jay has played for us and has proven in his first managerial role at South Park that he is a very capable young manager. We are looking forward to working with Jay and his management team.”

His first game in charge will be Tuesday’s Sussex Senior Cup Second Round fixture at home to East Grinstead Town – 7:30pm kick off.