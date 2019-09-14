Burgess Hill Town nearly pull off great comeback, Saunders' late goal claims a point for Haywards Heath Town

Burgess Hill Town almost pulled off a great comeback at home to Sevenoaks Town.

Burgess Hill Town had a mountain to climb after the first 45 minutes, going into the break 3-0 down.

But Tom Cadman struck two minutes after half time to give the Hillians a glimmer of hope. Warren Mfula pulled another back in the 70th minute but Simon Wormull's men could not find that elusive equaliser.

Haywards Heath Town were 0-0 at half time away at Whitstable Town. But it was the home team who took the lead in the 62nd minute through Aaron Millbank before Callum Saunders scored in the 88th minute to claim a point.