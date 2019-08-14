Burgess Hill Town new boys backed to deliver by boss Wormull

Burgess Hill Town manager Simon Wormull is pleased with his side’s recruitment this summer, with significant strengthening preparing them well for their new campaign.

Wormull and Hill signed a multitude of players as they looked to rebuild after relegation last season, and the boss is adamant that his side are now ‘in a good place.'



He said: “We’ve made another couple of signings this week which has strengthened areas where we felt we were lacking slightly, so I think we’re in a good place. But the talking stops now and it’s all about getting going. You’ve got to prove it now.



“We obviously knew the type of players that we wanted to recruit and we bought them in. Now it’s time to gel them together and deliver really.”



Wormull insists the new signings will have a ‘big impact’ on his side’s fortunes, especially in defence, a position they ‘looked to strengthen’ specifically.



He said: “We’ve looked to strengthen the defence, definitely. We’ve brought in a right back and we’ve got good centre halves, so we’ve done that. It was just a matter of strengthening.”



The new signings will be hoping to make their mark in the club’s opening game this weekend as they host Hythe Town on Saturday at 3pm.