Burgess Hill Town on the hunt for new forward ahead of trip to Kingstonian

Assistant manager John Rattle revealed that Burgess Hill Town are pursuing a striker ahead of their trip to Kingstonian in the Bostik Premier on Saturday.

The Hillians are the division’s lowest scorers, netting 33 times in 34 games, and have failed to score in their past three league games.

With goals hard to come by, Rattle is hoping that fresh blood up front can spark a Hill survival.

He said: “We still believe that we can get out of it. The one thing that we’ve not done this year, apart from around Christmas, is put together a run and we need to do that sooner rather than later.

"What that does is build pressure on the other teams around us.

"We’re working really hard, Simon (Wormull, Hill boss) and myself, to bring a forward in which would help us enormously. Once we get some news on that we will be announcing that through our media channels but we hope to be doing that in the next day or two.”

While goalscoring has been a problem, defending has also been an issue at the Green Elephants Stadium.

Burgess Hill have conceded the most goals in the Bostik Premier, 78, and have shipped 17 goals in the last five league games.

Rattle added: “It’s something that has been an issue mainly after Christmas.

“We haven’t changed anything, we’re just making too many individual mistakes.

“At this level they’re highlighted enormously, normally by conceding.

“If we can eradicate our individual mistakes we can give ourselves a chance.”

Saturday’s opponents Kingstonian sit 15th in the table but have picked up just a solitary point in their last ten league games.

The K’s recently appointed Dean Brennan as the new man in charge at King George’s Field after former manager Leigh Dynan was relieved of his duties on February 9.

With both sides struggling form-wise, Rattle has predicted that it won’t ‘be a classic’ but has stressed the importance of this game to his squad.

He said: “I know that they’ve had a managerial change and there seems to be a change in policy with them.

“I would change their position for our position but I think if you look at the form guide we’re both propping it up with one point each over the last six games.

“I don’t think it’ll be a classic but it’s going to be a game where we need to go away and get some points on the board and we’ll be emphasising that to the players.”