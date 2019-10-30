Burgess Hill Town part company with head coach

Burgess Hill Town have parted company with head coach Simon Wormull this (Wednesday) afternoon.

The Hillians sat second-from-bottom in the BetVictor South East with six points from five games.

The former Crawley Town, Lewes and Eastbourne Borough player was at the helm at The Green Elephants Stadium when Burgess Hill were relegated from the Bostik Premier Division last season.

Wormull's last game in charge saw Hill fall to a 4-3 defeat at Whyteleafe on Tuesday evening.

The club will be releasing a full statement shortly.