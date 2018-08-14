Burgess Hill Town pick up a point at Harlow

Burgess Hill Town picked up their first league point of the season with a well-earned draw at Harlow.

Ian Chapman's side had a disappointing start to the season on Saturday, losing to Potters Bar at the Green Elephants Stadium.

Connor Tighe gave the Hillians the lead at Harlow with a 24th minute header. The home side equalised in the 70th minute through JJ Da Cruz.

Full report to follow....

