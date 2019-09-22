Burgess Hill Town pick up second league victory of the season

Burgess Hill Town picked up their second league win of the season with a 3-2 win over Whitstable Town.

The Hillians went behind before Erivaldo Felix equalised two minutes before the break.

Charlie Bennett then gave Simon Wormull’s men the lead in the 61st minute.

And then it got even better on 67 minutes when Warren Mfula made it 3-1.

Whistable got a late goal to make it 3-2 but the Hillians had done enough to get an important win.

The club tweeted after the game: “COME ON! A brilliant second half performance sees us pick up our second win of the season!”