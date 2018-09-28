Burgess Hill Town players are regaining their confidence says manager Chapman

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman feels that his side’s performances in recent weeks will lead to positive results in the league.

Hill host AFC Hornchurch on Saturday in the Bostik Premier Division, searching for their first league victory of the season.

Ian Chapman

Chapman’s side exited the FA Cup last weekend after a 3-0 away defeat to National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough but the Hillians manager believes his team are beginning to regain confidence.

He said: “I do think that over the last two or three weeks there’s been a shift at the club. I do feel that there’s a confidence coming back.

“Despite a 3-0 defeat in the cup, preceding that we have been playing some really good stuff and I do feel that the players are buying in to what we want to do.

“The league’s a long season and I’m really confident that if we acquit ourselves how we have the last two or three weeks then we will have a good season.”

Chapman also feels that his range of forward options will be key as Hill look to pick up their first three points.

He added: “Our front-two on Saturday, Ben Pope and Kieron Pamment, caused Hampton a lot of problems. We’ve also got Andre McCollin and Aaron Smith-Joseph to come off the bench so I think going forward we’ve got lots of options and I think we can cause loads of teams problems in the league.”

As Hill have yet to pick up a win after seven league games, Chapman conceded that the confidence of his players had suffered as a result.

Despite this, the Hillians boss has backed his side to live up to their potential and feels that once his side pick up their maiden win they have the potential to go on a good run.

Chapman said: “All the time you don’t pick up a league win it affects confidence, that’s just football. It hits you in the face and it’s plain to see and you can’t ignore that.

“It’s about us understanding that it’s a 40-odd game season and there are loads of games to play and I do feel that if we get that win under our belt quite quickly I think this side can go and have a good run.

“It’s got the potential with the quality we have to pick results up in the league. It’s just getting the point where we do need to get that win under our belt. I don’t care how it comes, we need to get the three points and move on from there.”