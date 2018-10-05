Burgess Hill Town ready for 180-mile round trip as Wormull and Rattle take charge

Simon Wormull and John Rattle take charge of their first game in charge of Burgess Hill Town on Saturday.

The pair took over the reins after the club announced Ian Chapman would be taking a short leave of absence following the 8-0 defeat at Bognor Regis Town.

The Hillians are back on the road, as we make the 180 mile round trip to Bishop's Stortford.

Following the defeat at Bognor Regis Town, the Hillians will be looking to ‘right their wrongs’ from Tuesday night.

The club's website said: "Simon Wormull & John Rattle will be taking charge of this fixture, and will both be hoping for an improved Hillians performance, however as we know at the level, games do not get any easier!

"Our hosts for the afternoon, Bishop’s Stortford, are adapting well to life in the Bostik Premier, following their move from the Southern League. The Blues currently sit in 7th position, picking up 14 points from their opening 10 games.

"Safe journey to those Hillians planning to make the trip to support the club – your support has been absolutely fantastic so far this season."