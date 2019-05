The Hillians lost 2-1 after extra time to Bognor Regis Town despite dominating large parts of the game. Photographer Chris Neal was at the game, here are a selection of his pictures.

Burgess Hill Town fans at the Amex freelance Buy a Photo

The Sussex Senior Cup 0 Buy a Photo

Burgess Hill Town fans at the Amex freelance Buy a Photo

The Hillians line up freelance Buy a Photo

View more