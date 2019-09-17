Burgess Hill Town's trip to Whyteleafe postponed

This evening’s Isthmian League South East Division fixture between Whyteleafe and Burgess Hill Town has been postponed.

Whyteleafe tweeted: "Tonight’s match v Burgess Hill Town FC has been postponed out of respect for the sudden death of the mother of one of our 1st team players who fell ill at our ground on Saturday. Our condolences and thoughts are with her family and many friends at the club at this difficult time."

Burgess Hill Town posted on their website: "Our thoughts are with everyone associated with Whyteleafe during this heartbreaking time."