Burgess Hill Town selected as Kick It Out’s South Representative for Non-League Day

Burgess Hill Town Football Club have been selected as Kick It Out’s South Representative for Non-League Day.

This year’s Non-League Day falls on Saturday, October 13, as they face Haringey Borough at the Green Elephants Stadium, kick-off 3pm, and they are partnering Kick It Out for the day.

As Kick It Out marks 25 years of campaigning for equality in football, they are one of seven teams dedicating their fixtures to football’s equality and inclusion organisation.

Kick It Out Grassroots manager Tajean Hutton, said: “Non-League Day is a brilliant initiative all about getting down to support your local team, and we hope our involvement will help bring local communities closer together with their club, regardless of background.”

More information regarding the day will be released in the coming weeks.