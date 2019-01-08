Burgess Hill Town set up Eastbourne Borough tie after beating Pagham in Sussex Senior Cup

Burgess Hill Town finally made it through their Sussex Senior Cup tie beating Pagham 3-0.

Marco Correia gave the Hillians a 1-0 half time lead before two goals in two second half minutes through an own goal and Alex Samizadeh sealed the win.

Burgess Hill Town now host Eastbourne Borough in the quarter-final.

