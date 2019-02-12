Burgess Hill Town set up Senior Cup semi-final with Haywards Heath Town after beating Eastbourne Borough

An extra-time goal from Dan Beck was enough for Burgess Hill Town to reach the semi-finals of the Sussex Senior Cup - and set up a mouth-watering local derby with Haywards Heath Town.

After a goalless 90 minutes and first half of extra time, Beck struck in the 112th minute to win it for Simon Wormull's men.

The semi-final is currently scheduled to be played on Wednesday February 27 at the Sussex County FA Ground.

