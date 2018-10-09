Burgess Hill Town sign Spanish midfielder

Burgess Hill Town Ladies FC have received International Clearance from the FA for Spanish player Marina Dominguez Sanchez.

Marina has had to watch her team for the last two Sundays whilst awaiting clearance but her vocal support was very noticable.

Having already signed Romanians Maria Bardea and Diana Viciu plus German striker Leonie Diattia this season the team is taking on a real international look, and another player from abroad has been in touch with the club.

On Sunday the team beat Bexhill Res 6-1 so maintaining their 100% league record , having won their previous League game 10-0.

With Bexhill low on numbers at present this game, under League Rules, was played as a nine v nine game although Bexhill were only able to field a maximum of eight and consequently the game was by no means a thriller.

The Hillians concentrated on developing their passing and build-up' skills more than amassing a large score.

Squad: Casey Dunford, Mica Saunders, Penny Gittins, Ellie Lawrence, Sadie Ashby [Capt] Katie Palios, Charley Law, Millie Morley, Leonie Diattia,

Subs: Caitlin Garden, Jess Gray, Jade Chapman, Sophie Jones, Lottie Pollendine, Annie Lees