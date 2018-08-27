Burgess Hill Town sign striker Andre McCollin

Andre McCollin has joined the Hillians from Harlow Town, having led the line for the Hawks, against Ian Chapman's side just the other week.

The attacker made his Football League debut in August 2008, whilst playing for Yeovil Town, with other former clubs also including: Aldershot, Kingstonian, and Tonbridge Angels.

Manager Chapman said, “Andre has always impressed me when he has played against us, I’m delighted that we’ve managed to get this deal done. He is vastly experienced, and is a proven goal scorer at this level.”

McCollin made his debut for the Hillians in the 6-1 defeat to Enfield Town on Saturday.