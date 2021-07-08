Burgess Hill Town squad coming together for new season

The evergreen Pat Harding has committed to Burgess Hill Town for the 2021-22 campaign, and found himself on the scoresheet in Hill's comprehensive 6-0 friendly win at Hassocks on Tuesday. Picture by Chris Neal

The Hillians have so far retained 11 of last year’s squad, and have added two new faces to the team.

Last week, Burgess Hill snapped up defenders Joshua Luther and George Brown.

Right-back Luther joins from Staines Town. The 24-year-old has previously played for Hendon, Witham Town, Danish outfits Kjellerup and Ringköbing IF, London Colney, Hadley, Bedford and Arlesey Town.

Brown rejoins the Hillians after making a couple of appearances for the club during the 2016-17 campaign.

The defender was a member of Brighton & Hove Albion’s academy from under-eight level right through to under-18s, after which he moved to be a part of Woking’s youth set up.

He went onto captain the under-18s, under-19s and under-23s at Kingfield Stadium, making the Cards’ National League squad on several occasions in the 2016-17 season and playing twice for the first team in cup competitions.

Brown enjoyed a loan spell at Burgess Hill Town in December 2016. The defender moved to Hill’s near-neighbours Hassocks from Woking in 2019.

Meanwhile, Martyn Box, Pat Harding, Andrew Herring, Scott Kirkwood, Max Miller, Jordi Ndozid, Harry Pollard, Josh Spinks, Connor Tighe, Reggie Ward and Reece Williams-Bowers have all committed to Burgess Hill Town for the upcoming campaign.

Tuesday evening saw the Hillians kick-start their pre-season with a 6-0 win at near-neighbours Hassocks in the annual Ann John Memorial Trophy.

A Miller hat-trick, and goals from the evergreen Harding and Box gave Hill a 5-0 lead at half-time.

New boy Brown added Burgess Hill Town's sixth five minutes into the second half.

A great result for Hill was matched by an excellent £1,200 raised for St Peter & St James Hospice.