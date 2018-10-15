Burgess Hill Town to host Sussex rivals in FA Trophy

Burgess Hill Town will host Worthing in the FA Trophy.

The Hillians will face Adam Hinsehlwood's side in the 1st qualifying round of the competition on Saturday October 27.

There will now be 72 ties at this next stage featuring 144 non-League clubs.

There are 88 clubs who enter the competition at this stage after being exempt from the first two rounds.

Winning clubs at this stage will also receive £3250 from the competition's prize fund.