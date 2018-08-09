Burgess Hill Town unveil new sponsors

Burgess Hill Town have announced Mansell McTaggart estate agents in Burgess Hill, will be the main sponsor of the Hillians first team home shirts, and newly-formed BHTFC junior section for this coming season.

As the largest-based independent estate agent in their area, who already sponsor the main stand at the Green Elephants Stadium, they are delighted to expand on the ongoing relationship, which they have enjoyed, for nearly 20 years.

The team at Mansell McTaggart in Burgess Hill

READ MORE New Seagulls Weekly podcast: A look ahead to the upcoming Premier League season | Chapman still wants to boost Hill squad | Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell wants his team to ‘demolish oppositions’

Michael Harford of Mansell McTaggart said: “We’re proud to continue our long-term relationship with BHTFC. It’s a great club and we are proud to continue our support for the towns local team and the community it serves.”

The club also thanked their previous shirt sponsor Prizmatic Ltd, and the club will continue to work in partnership with them in being the club’s design company.

The club is also excited to announce they will be launching a new kit for the 2018/19 season. It will be available to buy at GR Teamwear and via their website very soon. Bedlam Brewery will be sponsoring Saturday’s season opener at the Green Elephants Stadium against Potters Bar.