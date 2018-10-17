Burgess Hill Town v Wingate and Finchley - video highlights

Burgess Hill Town's mini unbeaten run came to end on Tuesday night when they lost 1-0 to Wingate and Finchley at the Green Elephants Stadium.

It was joint caretaker managers Simon Wormull and John Rattle's first defeat. Watch the highlights below

SEE ALSO Ian Chapman's future at Burgess Hill Town to be decided this week, says chairman | Burgess Hill Town suffer first defeat in the Wormull and Rattle reign​ | 'They are different people in that changing room. Maybe we’ve turned a corner' - Burgess Hill Town joint caretaker boss Wormull