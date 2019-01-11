Burgess Hill Town will be 'a very different proposition' says Bognor Regis Town boss Pearce

Bognor boss Jack Pearce
Bognor boss Jack Pearce

Bognor Regis Town manager Jack Pearce knows Burgess Hill Town will be a different proposition than the last time the side's met.

Saturday’s hosts Burgess Hill lost 8-0 in the first league meeting between the sides in early October, but have strengthened since then under new boss Simon Wormull.

Pearce said: “They will be a very different proposition now. They are stronger and well-organised and it will be a very difficult game.

“We will have to see who is available to us and who isn’t, and I can assure supporters we are making every effort to improve the squad where we can.”

SEE ALSO Burgess Hill Town 'light years' ahead of where they were when beaten 8-0 by Bognor | Former Bolton Wanderers and Kilmarnock striker shines on Burgess Hill Town debut | Eastbourne’s rising star aiming to be the next Messi at Barcelona Academy

 Coach Robbie Blake was disappointed by the 3-0 loss at Brightlingsea Regent and said they’d need to sharpen up for the Hillians clash.

He added: “We need to now dust ourselves down for the derby on Saturday. They’ll be a tougher challenge (than Brightlingsea) and we need to overcome, adapt and be better.

“They’ve had a few good results of late, they’ve turned it around and it’ll be a tough game. They will be well up for it and will remember the previous the result, so we need to be on our guard and have to be better.”