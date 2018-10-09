Burgess Hill Town win first game in a month as they progress in Velocity Trophy

Burgess Hill Town won their first match since September 8 to progress in the Velocity Trophy after beating Tooting and Mitcham.

Simon Wormull and John Rattle made changes to the side and youngsters Kieron Dimeleo and Alfie Haggar were named on the bench.

Henry Watson gave the Hillians the lead on 32 minutes with a great strike. The club tweeted: "What an absolute net buster from Henry Watson from out on the right. ‘You don’t save those’. The goal came from a poor defensive clearance from a corner."

Pat Harding then doubled the lead on 72 minutes after turning his defender inside the box, switching the ball onto his left and curling the ball in at the near post.

Haywards Heath Town were held 0-0 at half time in their RUR Charity Cup match away at SCFL Division 1 side Bexhill United. But Nathan Cooper broke the deadlock on 64 minutes to win it for Heath.

St Francis Rangers lost 1-0 to Steyning Town in the Division 1 Challenge Cup.

SEE ALSO Burgess Hill Town sign Spanish midfielder | Burgess Hill Town joint caretaker boss encouraged by 'good away performance' | Burgess Hill Town offer football for £1 for Non League Day