'Buzzing to be back': Tighe makes permanent move to Burgess Hill Town

Connor Tighe is 'buzzing to be back' at the Green Elephants Stadium after making a permanent move to Burgess Hill Town.

The club announced the signing on social media saying: "DONE DEAL! The club is delighted to announce the signing of Connor Tighe (@connor_tighe). The ‘Fans Favourite’ rejoins the Hillians on a permanent basis, following a hugely influential loan spell last season. HE’S BACK!"

And the 21-year-old attacker tweeted: "Buzzing to be back and can’t wait to be back with boys! Let’s hope to finish a lot higher up in the table next season."

Tighe, while on loan from Whitehawk, scored nine goals for the Hillians.

