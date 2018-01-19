Cahill and Fabregas to miss Chelsea's match at Brighton

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill and midfielder Cesc Fabregas have been ruled out of tomorrow's match at Brighton.

Blues boss Antonio Conte revealed the duo will both miss the game in his pre-match press conference, while striker Alvaro Morata and winger Pedro are suspended after being sent off in Wednesday's FA Cup tie with Norwich.

Conte added another couple of situations with players need to be looked at before kick-off tomorrow but said January signing Ross Barkley will be in the squad.

Brighton have a fully-fit squad for the game, apart from midfielder Steve Sidwell (ankle injury).