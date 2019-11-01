Cambridge United v Crawley Town: Reds looking for better performance after Swindon loss

Crawley will be looking for a much better performance in the league after their shocking 4-0 defeat at the hands of Swindon Town.

Crawley perhaps had one eye on the Carabao Cup tie against Colchester, which could have been a factor in a shambolic display.

They’ll have to do it against a Cambridge side who have been improving recently, despite a 2-0 defeat to Northampton last Saturday.

Cambridge currently sit 13th in League Two but despite being four places above Crawley, they sit on the same amount of points.

Cambridge, Macclesfield, Mansfield, Leyton Orient and Crawley are the five teams currently sitting on 20 points, in what is a very tight mid-table.

Cambridge are unbeaten in their last two home games, with a very impressive 4-0 win over Exeter and a 0-0 draw with Grimsby.

Sam Smith is Cambridge’s top scorer, with five league goals to his name this season.

READ MORE 'They deserved to go through' — Gabriele Cioffi admits 'naive' Crawley Town didn't do enough to progress to Carabao Cup quarter-final | Carabao Cup run ends for Crawley Town against Colchester United - here's how we rated the players | Crawley Town head coach Cioffi: 'We've never had a performance like that'

However, Cambridge have failed to score in three of their last four league games and if Crawley add to that tally on Saturday it would give them their first clean sheet on the road this season.

Crawley lost their record of scoring in every league game this season last Saturday and will be looking to getting back to scoring form against Cambridge.

It was a shocking performance from Crawley which means they have gone three league games without a win, taking one point from a possible nine.

This will be Crawley’s final away game for over a month, with their next away game coming on December 7 against Stevenage.

In between that Crawley face home games against Morecambe and Exeter in the league, Scunthorpe in the FA Cup and Oxford United in the leasing.com trophy.

Crawley’s home form is generally better than their away form, so they will be looking to pick up as many points as they can to build momentum.

But first Crawley need to focus on the game against Cambridge and hopefully Crawley can record their first away win since August and start to re-gain their form.