Can Burgess Hill Town change their fortunes at Potters Bar?

Burgess Hill will look to go level on points with Wingate and Whitehawk in the Isthmian Premier Division on Saturday, when Potters Bar Town welcome the Hillians to Parkfield.

Burgess Hill come into the game in dire form, having lost four of their last five league games.

The Hillians are winless in the league since a 3-0 victory at Lewes on New Year's Day.

Despite their current predicament, Town have bolstered their ranks with the recent signing of defender Cheik Toure from Dulwich Hamlet earlier this week.

The centre back, who has had a previous spell at Town, will add solidarity to Burgess Hill’s back four following the departure of fellow defender Gary Elphick earlier this month.

Potters Bar also come into the game in desperate need of picking up three points, having only won once in their last five games.

The Scholars suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Whitehawk last time out, which left their Saturday opponents rooted to the foot the league table.

Having started the season with five wins from six, Potters Bar’s form has declined alarmingly; in fact a win for Burgess Hill on Saturday would see the gap between the two sides reduced to six points going into the final two months of the league season.

Should Whitehawk and Wingate also win, Potters Bar would find themselves just three points shy of a bottom three spot.

Potters Bar came out on top in the previous meeting between the two sides this season, as a solitary strike from Dernell Wynter sealed a 1-0 victory on the opening day of the season. Burgess Hill hope to make it one win apiece if they are to put pressure on those directly above them as the fight for survival intensifies.