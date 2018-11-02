Can Burgess Hill Town climb off the bottom of the table at Margate?

Burgess Hill Town travel to Margate as they look to climb off the bottom of the table of the Bostik Premier Division.

The Hillians make the long trip to Hartsdown Park for the 3pm kick off.

Simon Wormull and John Rattle’s Hillians have only been defeated twice since the interim pair took charge, and they will be hoping that this upwards form continues.

Margate currently sit in ninth on 18 points, and are unbeaten in their previous four league fixtures.

The club's website said: "Safe journey to you Hillians making the trip to Kent, we look forward to seeing you there!"

