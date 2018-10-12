Can Burgess Hill Town put on a good show in front of a bumper crowd for Non League Day?

Burgess Hill Town caretaker managers John Rattle and Simon Wormull want to put up a good show in front of a bumper crowd expected this Saturday at the Green Elephants Stadium, kick-off 3pm.

They will take on 13th-placed Haringey Town as they try to stabilize the team following last Tuesday’s disastrous 8-0 defeat away to Bognor Regis Town.

Rattle and Wormull are holding the reins as joint-caretaker bosses following manager Ian Chapman’s temporary absence from the club after his resignation was not accepted by chairman Kevin Newell.

They have helped to improve the situation, having a recorded a 2-2 draw at seventh-placed Bishops Stortford on Saturday.

Rattle is not expecting any tougher opposition against Haringey than normal.

He said: “We’ve played a lot of good teams already, so this won’t be a shock to us.

“We haven’t given our home supporters much to cheer about. It doesn’t matter what’s happened at the football club in the last few days; it’s about getting points on the board. What we can do is entertain our crowd on Non-League Day.

“Having a good-sized crowd there will be a good incentive to get a result. We haven’t made any changes to the team but we have asked the players to take ownership of the situation.

“Everyone gave a performance on Saturday and we have said they got to do it again. We’ve got to find consistency, they have got to work hard every game.”

Captain Gary Elphick and Gary Charman could be in contention to play on Saturday if they respond to treatment. But the possible return to fitness will come too late for them to take part in Tuesday’s Velocity Trophy 2nd round tie at home to Tooting & Mitcham.