Carabao Cup / Ex-Bristol City defender Adam Webster expects a hostile Brighton debut at Bristol Rovers

Adam Webster insists he’s raring to go and determined to make the most of his chance as he looks set to make his Brighton debut in the Carabao Cup at Bristol Rovers tonight.

Defender Webster arrived in the summer from Bristol City for £20m but has had to be patient as he’s been an unused substitute in all three Premier League matches so far this season.

Head coach Graham Potter has favoured the three at the back formation and the form of defenders Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Dan Burn has been excellent.

Webster said, “It’s about being professional and doing everything like I normally would. When my chance comes, I’ve got to grab it with both hands, keep the shirt and kick on from there.

“I’m not looking too far ahead at the minute and I’ll take each game as it comes. It’s frustrating because every player wants to play, but I can only effect what I can effect.

“I’m raring to go — it’s a chance for me to show Graham [Potter] what I can do and stake a claim. I’m looking forward to it and hopefully we can progress to the next round.”

Webster, 24, began his career in the lower leagues with Portsmouth and also a loan spell at Aldershot Town. He impressed in the Championship with two seasons at Ipswich Town before moving on to Bristol City. It was there Webster made giant strides forward and earned his big money switch to Brighton.

Webster knows all about life in League One and Two and anticipates one heck of a battle at Bristol Rovers. He’s also expecting to take some stick from the home fans at the Memorial Ground, due to his connections with their cross-city rivals.

Rovers reached the second round after beating Cheltenham Town 3-0 earlier this month, while Albion join 12 other Premier League clubs entering the competition at this stage. Tyler Smith bagged a brace for Rovers in the last round, while Jordan Clarke-Harris is also proving a real threat for Graham Coughlan’s side, who are 12th in League One after five matches.

“I’m expecting a physical game and it won’t be easy,” said Webster. “We need to be ready from kick off and we can’t be complacent in any way – if we are, then we’ll get punished.

“I remember playing in games for Portsmouth, who were in League Two, against Championship teams — you want to test yourself against those players.

“If you’re a lower-league team and you’re playing against a Championship or Premier League team, it’s like a cup final and you want to do as well as you can.

“It will be no different for Bristol Rovers — they’ll be bang up for it. We’ve got to know that and make sure we’re ready.”

Webster believes Brighton have made a positive start to life in the Premier League under Potter but admits last Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Southampton was a blow. A victory in the Carabao Cup at Bristol will be an ideal way to boost morale ahead of this Saturday’s daunting trip to champions Manchester City.

“It’s been a pretty good start, but we’re all a bit frustrated with the weekend. Despite going down to ten men quite early, we gave it a right go and the lads gave everything.

“It was disappointing not to get anything from that, but we’ve got to go again now and build on the start that we’ve had.”