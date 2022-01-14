Carlisle United v Crawley Town preview: Reds look to maintain excellent recent form at Carlisle

Both sides come into this game off the back of three consecutive league wins.

Both teams managed to keep a clean sheet last weekend. Carlisle beat Bradford 2-0 at home while Crawley triumphed 1-0 away at Northampton.

However, Carlisle usually come off the better when these two sides meet. The Blues have won nine of the previous 17 encounters between the two teams.

Action from Crawley Town's home win over Carlisle United earlier in the season. Picture by Cory Pickford

A rare Reds win over Carlisle came earlier this season. Nick Tsaroulla thumped home a 90th minute volley at the People’s Pension Stadium, after Carlisle thought they nicked a point with an 83rd minute equaliser.

Since that game Carlisle have appointed Keith Millen as their new manager after the departure of Chris Beech.

Millen has started to improve the Blues. Since taking charge, Millen has wracked up six wins, doubling the amount Beech has managed this season.

The January transfer window has also allowed for fans; favourite Omari Patrick to return to Brunton Park. signing on a permanent deal from League One outfit Burton Albion.

Patrick made an instant impact on his return to Carlisle, scoring the second goal in their 2-0 win against Bradford City.

But, looking defensively strong and a threat going forward, Crawley will be flying high on confidence, especially after gaining a clean sheet away at Northampton.

Although Crawley rode their luck at times, the three centre backs of Joel Lynch, Tony Craig and Ludwig Francillette performed fantastically to seal a wonderful victory on the road.

More of the same from the Reds and they’ll find themselves flying up the table, with three wins on the bounce already taking them to 11th.