Celebrating 50 years of football at Southdown FC

Formed in 1969, originally as a Boy Scout football team, Southdown Football Club is one of the earliest established youth football clubs in Mid Sussex.

It continues to offer a high standard of football training and matches, to both boys and girls, aged 4 to 16 years old.

Southdown Rocks - look out for 50 Southdown FC themed rocks in and around Burgess Hill.

The club forms an integral part of the community from its base at Leylands Park in Burgess Hill.

Under the current Chairmanship of Ian Hadingham, the club has built a strong partnership with Burgess Hill Cricket Club, which encourages young members to play football and cricket throughout the year.

Southdown FC’s longevity and success has been down to the hard work and dedication of its many volunteers from the founding year right through to present day. Those generous members help by becoming parent coaches, taking on Executive Committee roles, putting up goals and turning up week in week out to serve refreshments despite the weather!

Among the Club’s 50th anniversary celebrations there will be an event held on Friday 11th October 2019 at Burgess Hill Town Football Club to reunite those who have been involved with the club.

The evening will be an opportunity to reminisce with old friends, look over photos of days gone by and toast the continued success of Southdown. To find out more please email southdownfc50@gmail.com.

In addition the Club has launched a new website to keep interested parties up-to-date with the club’s latest news and developments - www.southdownfc.co.uk. The club is also taking part in Burgess Hill Rocks, the fun Facebook Group where people hide painted rocks around the town for others to find and re-hide. One of the club’s young families has been very busy painting and hiding 50 Southdown FC themed rocks. Find one if you can!

Southdown FC is indebted to the volunteers, coaches and parents whose unwavering support means the club continues to flourish. The club is always open for new players to join, both boys and girls, so that Southdown FC remains at the heart of the community over the next 50 years.

