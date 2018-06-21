Chapman adds experienced Charman to Hillians squad

Gary Charman in action for Bognor Regis Town
Gary Charman in action for Bognor Regis Town

Ian Chapman followed up his signing of Kieron Pamment by adding Gary Charman to his Hillians squad.

Charman brings a wealth of experience to the Hillians, having recently played for Bognor Regis and Eastbourne Borough, in the National League South.

Chapman told the club's website: “With pre-season just around the corner, I am delighted to confirm both Gary and Kieron.

"Gary is a player I’ve always liked, and will bring vast experience and quality to our squad. He can play in a number of positions, and I’m looking forward to working with him. Kieron’s situation was brought to my attention whilst I was away! I’m extremely pleased to have secured his signature.

"He’s a skillful player, who has a great eye for goal.” Chapman continued, “I feel we have recruited well over the break, and are still looking to bring in a few more over pre-season.”

