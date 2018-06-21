Chapman hoping to bolster squad with two more signings

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman is hoping to bolster his squad this week with two more signings.

Chapman is currently in talks with the players and hopes to have the deals done by the end of the week.

Ian Chapman

Crawley Town are on the road in opening League Two game of 2018-19

There are no names yet but Chapman said: “One is a centre half who can play in the middle of the park and one’s an attacking lad.

“One is experienced and the other one is a good age and scored goals in this league last year.”

Hillians latest: New signings, awards night, pre-season friendlies

Chapman has already signed Ben Pope, Connor Tighe and Tom Cadman as well as securing the services of the majority of last season’s squad.

Chapman said: “I am really pleased so far as we have added quite a few.

“It will be nice to go into a pre-season with a squad we can work with straight away.

“Last year we had so many triallists and it didn’t work, but this year we will be able to hit the ground running and start to dictate the shape and what we want for the season straight away.”

The players are back in training next Wednesday before they start their pre-season schedule, which is as follows: July 7 – East Grinstead Town (a) – 3pm. July 14 – Horsham (h) – 7:30pm. July 24 – Eastbourne Borough (a) – 7:45pm. July 28 – Haywards Heath Town (h) – 3pm. August 4 – Harrow Borough (a) – 1pm.

Chapman said: “There are some good fixtures for us.

“We have Harrow away last game before the season starts which I am really pleased with.

“We have East Grinstead first game and we will put out two teams that day as we are back quite early on July.”

There are also four pre-season games for the u23s.

VIDEO and REPORT: Sussex hail Haines and salute Salt after Arundel run-fest

Crawley Town set to unveil new training base