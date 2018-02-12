Chapman: 'I felt it was probably our worst performance since the start of the year'

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman was delighted his side claimed a point at Harlow after his side put in what he called their 'worst performance since the start of the year'.

Connor Tighe's late strike secured the point but Chapman thought his side under-performed.

He said: “I’m honest in how I speak about it and I felt it was probably our worst performance since the start of the year. I was delighted to get a point in the end as we didn’t play great on the day.

“It was a nothing game really. It wasn’t like we deserved to lose or anything but we have been playing really well recently and this wasn’t our best performance.

“We have been playing well since the turn of the year and Saturday we really dug in and in the last 20 minutes we got on top and had the game gone on another ten minutes we could have gone on and won it.”

The home side struck first 12 minutes into the game as full back Joey Taylor gave away a free-kick which Alex Read would later profit from to break the deadlock.

Goalkeeper Tony Di Bernardo was forced into action before half-time to prevent the home side from extending their lead.

It looked for like the Hillains would suffer their third league defeat on the bounce until striker Connor Tighe tucked his effort into the bottom right corner to level the game up and ultimately earn his side a point.

After the game Chapman praised his sides resilience however admitted he has not seen his side take enough points from games they have not performed well in.

He said: “We haven’t done it enough this year, when we haven’t played well we haven’t been able to nick a result.

“All the good sides we have had at the club we have been able to pick results up after not playing well but this group have struggled to do that this year.”

Chapman praised the form of his striker Tighe stressing the importance of having a trusted goalscorer

He said: “To be fair to Connor he has been terrific since he has come to us, the last three games have been his quietest games and that’s been because against Leatherhead and Hendon who are two really good sides we dropped one more in midfield.

“It meant we couldn’t get him in advanced positions like we have done but he’s one player that if you put in the right position, like Saturday where his finish was excellent he’ll take his chances."

Bowman on the Road: Connor serves up a point

Hassocks lose to Three Bridges but Wickwar believes future is bright

Haywards Heath Town v Crawley Down Gatwick - video slideshow