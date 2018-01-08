Chapman: 'I have been in football a long time and I have never been involved with a game so unbelievable'

Burgess Hill Town’s winless run was extended to 10 league games after they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Staines Town on Saturday.

Despite defeat manager Ian Chapman was left pleased with his side’s performance and feels the result was out of their hands due to a receiving an array of unlucky missed chances.

After the game Chapman said when you’re at the top of the league these things go your way but when you’re down at the bottom sometimes it just doesn’t fall for you.

He said: “I have been in football a long time and I have never been involved with a game so unbelievable.

“It almost become a little bit comical, their supporters were behind me laughing, no one could believe it.”

Despite a bright start the Hillans found themselves trailing in the 16th minute, when a loose ball fell to Elliot Buchanan in the box, who made no mistake slotting the ball underneath the on-rushing Tony Di Bernardo.

Staines capitalised on this momentum, and doubled their lead in the 25th minute, as Mohamed Bettamer slotted home from under the bar, following a driven cross.

Hillains received no luck in the second half after a deflected Connor Tighe effort looped over the goalkeeper and clipped the top of the crossbar.

Hillains saw a header cleared off the line, with substitute Aaron Smith-Joseph also seeing his header bundled off the line.

In the 82nd minute, Lee Harding’s in-swinging corner evaded everybody, and was yet again cleared off the line.

Worst was yet to come Joey Taylor had a clearance rebound into his own net to make it three nil.

Hillians pulled one back on the 86th minute mark as debutante Tighe ghosted in at the back post, to slot home from 6 yards.

After the game Chapman said if it had not been for Staines’ amazing defending and goalkeeping he believes they may have run out as comfortable winners.

He said: “I am in no way disappointed with my players they gave me everything on Saturday.

“We asked for a reaction in our first game if the year and I feel at times we were breathtaking going forward we ripped them apart but you have to take your chances.

“We absolutely murdered them second-half but sometimes you don’t get what you deserve as Saturday we definitely didn’t deserve the result.”

Chapman said his side are not at the bottom of the league because of Saturday it’s because of the results through the season.

He said: “We mustn’t get down about it we have to take it all into our next games.

“It’s a start for us now we have to get some results on the board and quickly. It’s not something we can hide behind that is football.”

Chapman recognises his side are in desperate need of victories and with 22 league games left to go he believes every single game left is a cup final.