Chapman left 'desperately looking' for a striker

Burgess Hill Town are left ‘desperately looking’ for a striker after one of their young stars was ruled out with illness.

Hillians boss Ian Chapman has confirmed that forward Tim Cook is out of their upcoming fixtures due to falling ill with meningitis.

The 18-year-old has scored four goals this season and his absence has left Chapman searching for a replacement in time for their huge clash with in-form side Billericay.

Chapman said they were desperately looking to get one or two players in, especially a striker.

He said: “Jack Brivio is back in the side which is really important to us. We have signed Freddy Westlake, he can play in the centre of midfield but we are really looking for a striker.”

Hillians are not only preparing for Billericay – they also face the prospect of a Boxing Day clash away to relegation-battling Worthing Town.

Chapman said: “It’s two different teams really. Billericay are a side full of men and Worthing are a team with a lot of young lads who are organised and on the way up.”