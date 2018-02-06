Chapman looking forward to Leatherhead and 'massive' Harlow test

Burgess Hill manager Ian Chapman admits Saturday’s visit to Harlow is ‘massive’ but will also look to take advantage of recent form against Leatherhead tomorrow (Wednesday).

Hillians face Harlow on the weekend in a crucial ‘six pointer’ as the bottom two sides face off with Hillians looking to put pressure on their opponents.

Chapman described the game as ‘massive’ but admits the league will not be decided on the day.

He said: “It’s a massive game Saturday and if we can get a win it will be huge. It’s a big game but the season won’t be decided Saturday.

“It’s not if we lose we go down or stay up if we win but what we wanna do is make sure we get a result Saturday to make sure we are putting pressure on them.”

Despite the game on Saturday looming large Chapman’s side first have to travel to 10th placed Leatherhead. Despite their opponents being 21 points adrift of Hillians Chapman takes confidence from previous meetings between the sides.

He said: “They are another side who are decent they had a good cup run and they are a good side on their day but over the years we have enjoyed going there, we have got some good results over the years.

“We’ve played five times at their ground I think we have won a couple and lost one maybe drawn one so we do alright there.

“It’s a place we have done alright in the past and hopefully do well again.”

Hillians lost for the first time in two games on Saturday following wins against Harlow and Tonbridge however they were beaten 4-2 by Hendon on Saturday.

Chapman said: “We played well enough going forward but you just can’t give four goals away home or away. They were just too good for us on the day but we had plenty of chances ourselves.

“Sometimes in football you have got to accept what’s what and we had to accept that Hendon were better than us and we lost to them, that's football.

“We have lost to teams this season were maybe they are just better than us, the disappointing thing sometimes this season is that we have played well against them we just haven't always taken our chances were they have.”

Chapman believes there are no easy games in the league but believes his side have the ability to see out their relegation battle.

He said: “I’ve been in this for a long time know and I know a lot of the managers and we all know there is no easy games in the league.

“Our league is the only one where the bottom side in us are on 27 points, most leagues the bottom clubs can be on eight or nine points.

“Our league is so competitive and anyone can beat anyone, it’s that sort of league. We just have to make sure we stay off the bottom and stay up.

Chapman added the relegation battle is going to be difficult but believes if his side stick together and perform well he believes they can do that.