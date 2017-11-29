Chapman makes changes as Hillians progress in Senior Cup

Burgess Hill Town are through the next round of the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup after beating East Grinstead 2-0.

Ian Chapman made several changes to the line up that started at Thurrock on Saturday. Shaw, McKibben, Bennett and Smith Joseph coming into the starting line up. Earlier in the week Chapman released Max Huxter, Brandon Diau and Lounisse Merzouk.

The first half was dominated by the Hillian’s with Garrod having two good chances to break the deadlock.

The opening goal came after 30 mins when Taylor found Smith Joseph with a ball down the left touchline and the winger used his pace and power to beat the full back and slot the ball under the advancing keeper. The home side responded just after the restart and in the 40th minute Shaw was called into action for the first time.

The second half started similar to the first, with Garrod causing problems and he got his reward when he latched onto Shaw’s long kick and lobbed the keeper. The home side tried to grab a goal but Ian Chapman’s team defended well enough to secure a comfortable win and go through to the next round.

Hillians face Margate in the Bostik Premier League at the GES this Saturday-3pm kick off.