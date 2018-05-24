Chapman secures three more names for next season

Ian Chapman has secured the services of Ibrahim Diallo, James Richmond and Sam Fisk for next season.

The Burgess Hill Town boss said: “All three have experience at this level, and will again be vital members of the squad next season.

Sam Fisk

“Ibs really impressed in midfield last year, and it gives us a nice option in that position. James and Sam were two consistent performers in defence.

“If James continues to work hard and listen he can play at this level for years to come. Sam as shown his versatility in being able to play at full back/wing back and centre half.

He added: “We are still speaking to last years squad, as well as some new players we are close to ‘getting over the line ‘ with. I am really happy with how the squad is taking shape.”

The Hillians have also signed striker Ben Pope from fellow Bostik Premier side Worthing. Pope had spent the past four seasons at Woodside Road, having previously been on the books at Brighton & Hove Albion FC.

The striker netted 11 times for The Rebels last campaign, including one at the Green Elephants Stadium back in August. Going the other way is defender Will Miles. Chapman revealed last week Miles was leaving and he has ended up at Woodside Road.

Brighton make first summer signing



Heath Rugby brings successful season to a close