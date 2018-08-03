Chapman still wants to boost Hill squad

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman would still like to add players as the Bostik Premier League season comes into view.

The Hillians have made seven new signings in the close season but Chapman wants to make a few new additions.

He said: “I’ve got a couple on trial I’m looking at.

“I’ve got a forward on trial, a big centre-forward, and we will look at that, but at the moment we would still like one or two.

“If the season started tomorrow I wouldn’t be disappointed with what we’ve got, but if we can add one or two more I will.”

Hill will face Potters Bar Town at home in their first league game on Saturday, August 11 and Chapman already knows who will make up the core of the side.

He added: “I feel that we’ve got a good squad this year but I do have in my own head eight or nine who are definite starters but there are a couple positions that are up for grabs.”

Burgess Hill’s pre-season campaign continued with an impressive 3-1 away win against National League South side Eastbourne Borough last Tuesday before falling to a 2-1 home defeat against local rivals Haywards Heath Town on Saturday.

Chapman came away disappointed after their loss to Haywards Heath.

He said: “In the first game we had a full side out, at Eastbourne Borough, we played some really good stuff, and on Saturday we had five away at weddings or working.

“We made seven or eight changes for the Haywards Heath game and it was really good because I wanted to see a few of them without the experienced players playing and it opened my eyes a little bit. The players have worked really hard but on the Saturday, it was the first time I felt disappointed.”

He added: “A few of them, as well as they have done in pre-season, are not ready to come in to the squad yet. One or two younger lads maybe, but not five or six.

“I think we’ve got a nice balance but we do need to keep our experienced players fit to help the young ones out.”

The Hillians’ final pre-season fixture sees them travel to Harrow Borough on Saturday.