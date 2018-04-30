Chapman: "The support has got better and better each season"

Burgess Hill Town manager Ian Chapman has praised the travelling fans - say they have taken it to a new level.

Around 120 fans made the trip to Harrow to see the Hillians avoid relegation. Despite the 3-2 defeat, the fans were vocal and the envy of the home team on the day.

In a statement on the club's website, Chapman said: "Firstly, I would like to like to thank all the players and coaching staff for all the time and effort you’ve put in this season.

"Please don’t think that I’m saying we have been great, because it hasn’t been good enough. But we have managed to survive again – which is the most important thing.

"Yesterday's defeat summed the season up for me really, we were so good for an hour, then completely capitulated. Where last season staying up In such spectacular style probably papered over the cracks, yesterday’s result highlighted the fact we’ve been nowhere near good enough and changes need to be made. There have been positives; Charlie Bennett, Tariq Richards and Emanuel Ageyman have come in and I now feel they have done well enough to now be fighting for a regular first team slot.

"Lastly, in my time at the club I have seen the club grow and the support has got better and better each season. Yesterday, I honestly believe you took it to a new level. In football its very easy to support a winning team, this season we have been massively inconsistent, and the way you have all stuck by myself and the players is incredible – and I truly believe that is the reason we have stayed up.

"Thank you one and all, and I do believe we will, and more importantly must, get better for next season."

Bowman on the Road: Proud Bostik Premier status is secured, just!



Hassocks end season in relegation zone - but what happens next?