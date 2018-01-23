Chapman urges side to remain positive through frustrating times

Burgess Hill manager Ian Chapman is feeling the frustration of postponed games however urges his side to remain positive.

Hillains saw their home fixture against Enfield postponed due to the state of their pitch being affected by the weather.

Chapman said: “We are disappointed but there’s not much you can do with the weather. We have games in hand but we just have to make sure we can get some points on the board quickly.

“I think we still have plenty of time to play them, we will have to play on Saturday’s and Tuesday’s and so on. It is what it is and there is nothing we can do about it.”

With the vast amount of league games being postponed throughout the league teams face the threat of fixture backlog, however Chapman believes his squad depth will hold up.

He said: “At the moment we have a squad of 17 or 18 which is okay but if we was to have any more injuries like anyone we could be in trouble.

“We can’t foresee the future with stuff like injuries and what not. But we will always try and keep on top of things like that and if we are short of numbers going into the second half of the season we will have to address it.”

Burgess Hill Town are due to face Harlow Town at home tonight (7.30pm kick off).