Chapman: 'We need to get wins and we have to get them on the board quickly'

Burgess Hill Town manager Ian Chapman warns his side ‘It’s time to step up’ following their 3-2 league defeat at home to Harrow Borough.

Chapman said after the game it was time his side began to come away with all three points as they battled it out down the bottom.

He said: “We need to get wins and we have to get them on the board quickly.

“We need to get ourselves up with the group above us and try to become safe this season. We are scoring goals but conceding far too many. We need to win some games and get the points on the board.”

Chapman’s side found themselves trailing early on against Harrow as goals from Michael Bryan and Ryan Moss gave them a 2-0 lead after just seven minutes. Hillians brought the game back to 2-1 following a third goal in as many games for forward Connor Tighe.

Hillians found themselves on level terms after 68 minutes as Stephane Ngamvoulou brought the game level.

But with all to play for it was Harrow who secured all three points as George Moore put his side 3-2 up in the 82nd minute. That was the final goal of the game with the Hillains narrowly missing out on a vital point. After the game Chapman branded his side’s performance as ‘not good enough’.

He said: “It’s just not good enough. To go two behind we made it really hard work, we did well to get back into it but then we gifted them a third goal – but that’s been the story of our season so far and it has to stop quickly. We have got to try to win both our next league home games – we are desperate to win them.”

Chapman admits his side have to start going out and getting the results to avoid falling too far behind. He said: “We have to play everyone twice and whether it’s home or away it doesn’t matter we have to try to nick those points.

“The players and the staff know that you know there is no hiding places we are in a massive relegation battle but there are still twenty odd games left and over 60 points left to play for.”

Hillians host Enfield in their next league match. Their Senior Cup quarter-final with Saltdean was postponsed on Tuesday.