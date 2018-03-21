Chapman: 'We need to win at least four or five of them to give ourselves a chance'

Ian Chapman believes his struggling Burgess Hill Town side need at least four or five wins to have a chance of avoiding the drop.

The Hillians made it six consecutive defeats when they lost 3-1 to Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday night. This followed the 2-1 defeat to Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday.

Chaoman and his men now travel to Lowestoft Town on Saturday then Merstham on Tuesday as the look to claim what is proving to be an elusive win.

Chapman said: "We have 10 games and30 points to play four and we need to win at least four or five of them to give ourselves a chance.

"It’s going to be difficult because of our record but the biggest game now is Saturday because it’s the next one. We just have to get those next three points quickly. And when we get those points I am sure we will see some confidence get back in the side."

Chapman is still putting everything into salvaging something from this season and he knows at the moment it is down to confidence in his young squad.

He said: "It’s extremely hard work. I get on great with Kevin -[Newell, chairman] and I promised him I would not walk away from it three or four months ago and nothing has changed.

"It’s been poor but we still have a chance to getting out of it. We have got to keep believing and the biggest thing we have to do is stop making mistakes.

"In the game last night, one of our most consistent players of the season has given three goals away.

"You make your own luck at the end of the day. You are where you are at the end of the season.

"It’s been such a difficult season but we are still in there fighting and we have got to believe in ourselves.

"We are asking the players to come out of their comfort zones and give everything they have got. They are young and my biggest job of all is to get them to be confident."

And Chapman wants his players to get back to basics.

He added: "They switch off for bits of the game and they get punished. They have got to understand it’s about doing the basics right. It’s not about getting the ball, running around eight players and scoring a goal.

"It’s about defending properly and passing the ball at the right time. We get caught out by being sloppy.

"We can’t do it for them. They have to get on the pitch and produce."

St Francis boss Boddie annoyed by defeat but says 'unlike Mr Mourinho I won’t name names'

March: Being in the squad can inspire Sanders



Locadia sets sights on first Premier League start - and Crystal Palace