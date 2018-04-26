Charity match for former Burgess Hill Town star Matty

The Matty Ash Charity Match takes place on Sunday (April 29) at the Green Elephant Stadium, Leylands Park.

The match is supporting the Ash Family, Rockinghorse Childrens Charity and Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Matt, 42, has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

The charity match is between the old Burgess Hill county league championship-winning sides of 2001-2003 (Matty was a big part of these squads) and a Sussex All Stars team. There will be refresh-ments, a huge cake stall and an auction, among other things. Matt is married to Lorraine and has two girls, Lauren and Sophie.

The Burgess Hill Town Champions Squad 2001/03 is: Pat Gannon, Paul Williams, Jay Head, Tim Brown, Richard Carter, Phil Churchill, Steve Harper, Dez Guile, Andy Lutwyche, Daren Newman, Tom Levitt, Scott Landgridge, Darin Killpatrick, Tim Marshall, Leo Day, Lloyd Cotton, Nicky Sullivan, Bertie Foster, Ashley Carr, Matthew Geard and Adie Downey. Greg Luer is also expected to play while Brighton star Glenn Murray is expected to be in attendance.

This side will be managed by Gary Croydon and Danny Bloor with assistant managers being Chris White and Paul Batchelor.

The Sussex All Stars will include some of the following: Dean Lightwood, Stuart Tuck, Paul Rogers, Gary Chivers, Darren Freeman, Peter Heritage, Gerry Armstrong, Jamie Howell, Jamie Moore, Gary Hart, Lewis Hatchett, Ryan Heal, Kerry Mayo, Ian Chapman, Ian Simpemba, Matt Machan, Jamie Ash, Adie Konieczny, Jamie Harman, Paul Watson.

Entry to the game is by donation on the day but if people would like to support Matty then please visit:- gofundme.com/matty-ash-fundraising-match

