Charlton Athletic 6, Crawley Town 1: Nightmare start costs Reds against Addicks in EFL Trophy
Crawley Town suffered a nightmare opening first 22 minutes against Charlton Athletic in their first game of the EFL Trophy.
Goals from Josh Davison (6), Corey Blackett-Taylor (18) and Elliot Lee (22) gave the Addicks a blistering start.
It remained 3-0 until the 54th minute before a George Francomb own goal made it 4-0 to the home side.
Kwesi Appiah scored his second Crawley Town goal from the penalty spot after Sam Ashford was fouled on 75 minutes to pull one back for the Reds.
But the Addicks extended the lead in the 82nd minute when Mason Burstow made it 5-1. Davison finished off the scoring in the last minute to make it 6-1.
The Reds are in the Southern Group G with League One side, Leyton Orient and Southampton u21s.
REDS XI: Nna Noukeu, Gallacher (Hessenthaler 46'), Francomb (C), Craig, Dallison (Frost 13’), Powell, Nadesan (Appiah 56'), Tilley, Ashford, Tsaroulla, Payne
UNUSED SUBS: Morris, Ransom, Al-Hussaini, Khaleel
ATTENDANCE: 1404 (167 away)