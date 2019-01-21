Chelsea star Eden Hazard wants to join Real Madrid, West Ham striker emerges as surprise contender to fill Tottenham's injury problems - Rumour Mill

Eden Hazard will not join Spanish giants Real Madrid this month - but the 28-year-old Belgium international will reject any other offers and move to the La Liga club in the summer. (Marca)

Eden Hazard (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

