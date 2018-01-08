Chris Hughton's post FA Cup win views on VAR, the performance against Palace, Brown injury and Middlesbrough draw

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has given his reaction to their FA Cup victory against Crystal Palace, Video Assistant Referee, his team's performance, Izzy Brown injury and drawing Middlesbrough in the fourth round.

The Seagulls grabbed an 87th-minute winner through substitute Glenn Murray, who came off the bench to strike against his former side and send Albion through to the next round.#

Dale Stephens' opener had put the home ahead at the break, before a Bakary Sako stunner saw Palace level the scores with 20 minutes to play.

That was before Murray turned home a Uwe Hunemeier header with seconds left to play at the far post with his knee. Palace complained that the ball had come off the striker's arm, but it stood.

That was after referee Andre Marriner made use of the VAR trial that was being used in England for the very first time and consulted Neil Swarbrick back in a Premier League studio in London and decided the goal should stand.

Hughton said: "I'm not sure there is any confusion. I am under the impression VAR was used and did not see any infringement on the goal and having seen it since, I think it is reasonably clear it did not hit his hand. That is what I am led to believe, that is was used and there was not a decision to be made.



"In all honesty, I was not waiting. Whether it is something we have to get used to. At the time I was not aware there was any suggestion of handball, I did not see it that way. I knew we had scored, I didn't know how.



"What is clear is there wasn't a decision to be made as it wasn't hand ball. It's quite obvious. Glenn is a goalscorer and whichever way it goes it, whether they touch the ball or not say they have and he said he got the final touch off his knee."

On the performance and result, Hughton added: "I thought overall we were the better side. They started stronger in the second half and when the equaliser goes in which is a wonder goal particurly with his weaker foot and then you miss a couple of good opportunities through Beram Kayal and Sam Baldock, you are thinking it's going to be a replay.



"You need something, a bit of quality or luck, but I think we were forceful enough to deserve the result overall."

But there was a down side of seeing Izzy Brown limp off after just six minutes after a heavy impact tackle with Jeffrey Schlupp and Hughton commented: "What has taken the real joy off getting through is we picked up it is an injury to young Izzy Brown, so we will see how that is tomorrow.

"I was really looking forward to his performance, I thought it was a good opportunity for him, so that has taken a little bit off the joy of winning for me.



"It's his knee, we won't know more until it settles down a bit, but we are hopeful it's not too bad. But overall I thought we were the better team and no-one wanted a replay."

While on their trip to Middlesbrough in the next round, Hughton added: "It's difficult. You want a home side or a team out of the division you are in, one of that we have got. We have a team with a new manager that will motivate them and I certainly don't see that tie as any easier than the one we have had tonight."

